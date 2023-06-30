Weichert, Bernd (Bob) Age 82 Adams County
Bernd (Bob) Weichert passed away and entered his final home with Jesus on June 26, 2023.
Bob was born in Koln, Germany on Jan 1, 1941. He immigrated to the United State in 1951 with his parents and 3 other siblings. They settled in Colorado for a few years and then
moved to Milwaukee, Wi and made that their home. Bob went into the Navy in 1959 and served 4 years and obtained his US citizenship while serving his country. Bob then entered the Trades and became a bricklayer which he did for the next 32 years and retired in 1998.
He married Patricia Hoffman in 1965 but it ended in divorce. He then married Constance Kronening and they moved to Adams County in 1993. He lost Connie to cancer in 1998. He married Mary LaQuee on April 2, 2002.
Bob’s retired life was spent hunting, fishing & exploring the outdoors. It was not unusual for Bob to set out walking in the morning and not return until hours later. He knew every
inch of public land in Adams County. He was an active NRA member for many years and taught gun safety at the Menomonee Falls Gun Club. Bob was a long time attendee of Friendship Congregational Bible Church.
Bob is preceded in death by brothers Joerg Weichert, Fredrick Weichert, Mother Elisabeth Weichert, Father Gottllieb Weichert.
He is survived by his Wife, Mary Weichert, Daughters, Nicole(Rene) Hernandez and Lisa (Phillip) Michna, Grandchildren Gary Honkonen, Lilia & Isabella Hernandez, Brielle, Rylan, Melia, Shay & Lucia Michna, Stepchildren, Jessica Brogley, Josh LaQuee, Dawn Ramsdell, Laurie Zolick, Stepgrandchildren, Ryan Nowak, Josh Nowak and special unforgettable friends, Pete Lorbecki, Pastor Steve Hamilton and countless hunting & fishing buddies and Bonnie who Bob thought was the smartest dog in the world.
Graveside services will be held on July 12th at 11am at Cottonville Cemetery at the north end of 13th Drive, west of Hwy 13. A luncheon will follow at 1 pm at Friendship Congregational Bible Church at 100 Adams St. Friendship, WI 53934.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.
Source: WRJC.com
