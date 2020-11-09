Weekend sees 11,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths

There were more than 11,000 positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend in Wisconsin, and more than 50 deaths. The state Department of Health Services reported 4,280 coronavirus cases, out of more than 12,000 tests on Sunday, and 7,065 on Saturday. DHS reported just 11 deaths on Sunday, following 45 on Saturday, bringing the total death […]

