Weekend rain a welcome sight, but we’ll need more to break the drought says NWS

The rain Wisconsin has been seeing over the last few days is a welcome sight. National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Mamrosh says it might not be enough for some. “Some locations will get a half inch to perhaps an inch of rain, which will help crops that are starting to grow like corn and soybeans, […] Source: WRN.com







