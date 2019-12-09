Weekend Local Prep Scores 12/6 and 12/7

Girls Basketball

Friday

Bangor 66 Hillsboro 37

Wisconsin Dells 63 Mauston 23

Nekoosa 44 Adams-Friendship 31

Westfield 51 Wautoma 40

Reedsburg 62 Sauk Prairie 43

Tomah 39 Black River Falls 34

Cashton 69 Brookwood 35

Royall 38 Necedah 30

Wonewoc-Center 51 New Lisbon 42

Boys Basketball

On Friday

Tomah 72 Black River Falls 43

On Saturday

Reedsburg 71 Portage 45

Boys Hockey

Friday

Fond Du Lac Springs 13 Tomah/Sparta 1

Saturday

Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston 6 Homestead 1

Source: WRJC.com





