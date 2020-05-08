Weekend Juneau County COVID – 19 Update

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 9590

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1767 (18%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 384

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21

The Juneau County Health Department is urging anyone who has symptoms (even mild) to consider testing.

Visit the link for symptoms

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.