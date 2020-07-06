Weekend COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, positive test rate above 10 percent

Sunday was a second straight day of no new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. However, the 10.4 percent positive tests was the second straight day of positive test rates above 10 percent. The Department of Health Services reported 522 of 4,996 new test results were positive. We are at now at 80 labs and a daily […]

Source: WRN.com







