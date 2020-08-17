Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin decreased on Sunday, but the percentage of tests that came back positive increased. The Department of Health Services reported 685 – or 11.2 percent of 6,099 new test were returned as positive on Sunday. Your daily #COVID19_WI update. Learn more about the #data and how to […]

