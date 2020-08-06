Wednesday’s COVID-19 positive test rate back up slightly

Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin included an increase, in the percentage of positive cases. The state Department of Health Services reported a positive test result rate of just four percent on Tuesday. For Wednesday, DHS reported 5.2 percent of 17,023 new tests were positive, for a total of 884 new confirmed cases. Updated #COVID19_WI numbers […]

