Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
The state Department of Health Services reported eight deaths since Tuesday due to COVID-19, and 50 additional hospitalizations. DHS reports 663 – or 7.0 percent – of 9,429 new test results were returned as positive. That’s up from Tuesday’s positive test rate of just over six percent. It was the fourth straight day that the […]
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2020 at 1:20 AM
Taunting Democrats who are holding a virtual convention, Pence touts jobs in Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 12:26 AM
Mike Pence promoted the Trump administration's work to recover manufacturing job losses that have bruised the Wisconsin economy for decades.
Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump, praises Milwaukee and Wisconsin during virtual meeting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM
The Democratic presidential nominee spoke with Wisconsin delegates and said it was a bittersweet moment that he couldn't be in Milwaukee.
Health care workers have been attacked in parking garages for decades. Why haven't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Poor lighting, few security guards and unmonitored cameras leave many nurses to fend for themselves in parking garages.
Green Bay Restaurant Week menus revealed; choices span fajita nachos to sweet potato...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM
This year's event was postponed from July to September to give restaurants more time to prepare given the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
VP Pence takes shots at DNC during stop near Janesville
by Raymond Neupert on August 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM
Vice President Mike Pence took shots at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday at Janesville stop. And Pence called out Joe Biden for skipping Milwaukee’s Democratic National Convention. “You know I heard on the way here, that […]
AG Kaul says lawsuit will continue against Postmaster General in USPS case
by Raymond Neupert on August 19, 2020 at 8:42 PM
Even as the Postmaster General takes a step back from changes that hamstrung mail delivery, Wisconsin’s attorney general is still moving forward with a lawsuit to stop them. Attorney General Josh Kaul says that Louis DeJoy needs to follow […]
Trying to catch the Packers on the road? Their opponents are restricting stadium...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Across the NFL, teams looking for ways to safely include some fans in games, but plans remain in flux.
