Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers: 5.9% positive test rate, 5 additional deaths

Wednesday’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin was just under six percent. The Department of Health Services reported 5.9 percent of new test results were positive, a total of 870 out of 14,694 tests processed in the previous 24 hours. That’s a reassuring trend, as infections appear to have flattened out after weeks on […]

