Wednesday’s confirmed COVID-19 cases top 1500 with 33 deaths in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Wednesday that total positive tests for COVID-19 coronavirus totaled 1,550 on Wednesday. Also as of Wednesday, there had been a total of 33 deaths in Wisconsin, along with 18,819 negative tests. For the first time on Wednesday, DHS began including the number of patients hospitalized as a […]

