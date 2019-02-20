Wednesday's snowfall ends with fairly low totals across Wisconsin
The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisory for 2-4 inches of snow in the Fox Valley and 4-6 inches in Green Bay and central Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wednesday's snowfall ends with fairly low totals across Wisconsin10 hours ago
- Tony Evers vetoes the GOP tax cut bill but plans to include his own cut in the state budge...11 hours ago
- Kids told a Wisconsin Rapids girl to 'go kill yourself.' Why do bullies use such...12 hours ago
- Mayoral races set in Madison and Green Bay16 hours ago
- Porsche Crashes in Vernon County16 hours ago
- New Study Estimates Cost of Medicaid Expansion16 hours ago
- Evers “Exploring” Idea Of Joining Multi-State Lawsuit Against Emergency Declaration16 hours ago
- Stricker Named 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain17 hours ago
- Evers and GOP leaders remain at odds over Medicaid expansion17 hours ago
- DATCP to Start Inspecting Wisconsin Produce Farms1 day ago
- Wisconsin Schools Receive Pollinator Grants1 day ago
- National Pork Industry Scholarships Available1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.