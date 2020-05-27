Wednesday COVID-19 numbers set single-day records for deaths, cases and tests

Wisconsin saw its largest single-day increases in coronavirus deaths, cases and tests on Wednesday. Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm delivered Wednesday’s numbers, including 599 positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the state total to 16,000 positive tests. There were 22 additional deaths since Tuesday, for a total of 539. DHS reported 10,330 new test […]

Source: WRN.com







