Wednesday COVID-19 numbers include highest ever 7-day average of new positive tests

After three straight days with no reported coronavirus related deaths in Wisconsin, 15 were reported Wednesday. The state Department of Health Services also reports that the seven-day average percentage of new positive cases is at 11.3, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic. Your #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Our activity level by […]

Source: WRN.com







