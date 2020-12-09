Wednesday COVID-19 numbers include 81 deaths and 3,619 cases

Wisconsin reported 81 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide death toll to 3,887 since the start of the pandemic. The state Department of Health Services reported a slightly decreased seven-day average of daily deaths at 55, which is 15 more daily deaths than one month ago. Today’s #COVID19_WI update and […]

Source: WRN.com







