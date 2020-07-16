Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 821 positive tests, 5.9 percent

Wednesday’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is the fourth highest in Wisconsin total since the pandemic began here. The Department of Health Services reported 821 of 13,925 tests from the prior 24 hours were positive. a rate of 5.9 percent, which brings the seven-day average to 7.2 percent. Updated #COVID19_WI numbers. And, on Wednesdays, we […]

