Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 10 additional deaths, 2.8 percent positive tests

The percentage of new positive cases remains low, even as COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Wisconsin. Wednesday’s updated numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services included 10 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 671. Recoveries have increased another percentage point, but we do […]

