Wedemeier, Jerry R. Age 83 of Camp Douglas
Jerry R. Wedemeier, age 83, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Friday, June, 10, 2022 at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI. He was born February 27, 1939 to Raymond and Esther (Schwartz) Wedemeier in Iowa.
Jerry was a talented football and wrestler for Winona State, lettering in both sports for four straight years. He was later inducted into the WSU Hall of Fame. Jerry was united in marriage to Darlene Hansen on July 22, 1998 and they were looking forward to celebrating 24 years together. Jerry taught in the Tomah School District for many years at the Tomah Junior High School, and also farmed in the Oakdale area with his sons.
He is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Wedemeier; children, Mark (Kim) Wedemeier, Eric Wedemeier, Julie (Tom) McClure, Scott Wedemeier; stepchildren, Steve (Kari) Wiedl, and Mary (Dan) Prielipp; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Esther; former wife, Bonnie; along with his brother, Larry Wedemeier.
Private Services will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in the Oakdale Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
