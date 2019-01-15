Wedding barn owners, conservative legal group plan suit against Evers administration to settle debate over liquor licenses
Two farmers who rent out their barns for weddings are suing Gov. Tony Evers and his administration over liquor licenses.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
