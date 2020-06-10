WEDC’s Hughes says COVID-19 precautions will help businesses
The head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is urging Wisconsin residents to continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing mask, in order to protect the state’s businesses from a surge in new coronavirus cases. “I have seen numbers anywhere from 20 to 30 percent anticipated closures and I think that’s really tied […]
Republican leaders secretly recorded by Gov. Tony Evers' staff, infuriating GOP lawmakers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2020 at 11:48 PM
Republican leaders lashed out at Gov. Tony Evers for secretly recording their meeting last month over how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gallagher: Calls to defund police 'not a serious position,' seeks bipartisan police...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Congressman Mike Gallagher said defunding the police will not happen and sought a bipartisan path forward toward reforming police departments in the wake of massive protests of the death of George Floyd and other people of color. […]
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 10 additional deaths, 2.8 percent positive tests
by Bob Hague on June 10, 2020 at 9:39 PM
The percentage of new positive cases remains low, even as COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Wisconsin. Wednesday’s updated numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services included 10 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, […]
Jim Sensenbrenner sides with Democrats on proposal for 'bad cop' national registry
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2020 at 9:12 PM
"The pain of your brother ... has become the pain of America," Sensenbrenner told George Floyd's brother Wednesday.
Green Bay Packers distribute COVID-19 funds to 19 Brown County organizations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2020 at 9:10 PM
Packers Give Back COVID-19 fund designated $1 million to assist Brown County organizations.
Wisconsin FFA Foundation Seeking Marketing Coordinator
on June 10, 2020 at 8:43 PM
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is accepting applications for a part-time marketing and development coordinator.
Deer Farm in Trempealeau Co. Confirms Positive CWD Tests
on June 10, 2020 at 8:43 PM
Two deer at a Trempealeau County hunting ranch have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
DATCP Issues Update on Legal Uses for Dicamba Herbicides
on June 10, 2020 at 8:43 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture has released more information concerning the guidelines about using dicamba-containing herbicides in light of a recent federal court's decision to make the product illegal for use.
