WEDC working to connect businesses with federal assistance

Wisconsin Economic Development Secretary-CEO Missy Hughes says businesses are facing challenges, in accessing federal pandemic assistance. “We continue to see anxiety. You know the PPP (Paycheck Protection) and the Economic Injury Development Loan Program are heavy with paperwork,” Hughes told WRN. Hughes says WEDC is working to connect businesses with local partners or agency staff […]

