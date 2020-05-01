WEDC Invests in the School District of Mauston for Fab Lab Equipmen
Mauston, WI – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that the Mauston School District is the recipient of a state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, which will equip Wisconsin students with essential skills for the 21st century’s global economy. The Mauston School District was awarded $15,000 to expand its existing fab lab facilities.
“We are committed to providing our students with the opportunity to succeed in this highly competitive work environment,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “We thank the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for selecting Mauston High School as one of the thirty-one grant recipients for the 2020-21 school year. The grant money will be used to continue our programming in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Art, Mathematics).”
“WEDC has invested over $2.8 million for the past five years to provide 77 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”
Including Mauston High School, 31 school districts throughout the state are being awarded a total of $693,200 in Fab Lab grants this year to establish or expand their fab labs.
WEDC’s Fab Labs Grant Program is designed to support hands-on learning in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) by assisting public school districts with equipment purchases such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters for instructional and educational purposes.
Fab labs have the potential to benefit individual students, school districts, the surrounding community and Wisconsin’s economy as a whole. For more information, visit WEDC’s fab lab resource page or follow #WIFabLab on Twitter.
Source: WRJC.com
