WEDC invests in New Lisbon School District for fab lab equipment

New Lisbon, Wi – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that New Lisbon School District is the recipient of a state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, which will equip Wisconsin students with essential skills for the 21st century’s global economy. New Lisbon School District was awarded $9,700 to expand their fab lab.

“WEDC has invested over $2.8 million for the past five years to provide 77 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”

Including New Lisbon School District 31 school districts throughout the state are being awarded a total of $693,200 in Fab Lab grants this year to establish or expand their fab labs.

“The New Lisbon School District is very fortunate to receive the FAB Lab Grant from the WEDC as well as matching financial support through donations and financial commitments from local businesses,” said Ben Morey, New Lisbon Technology & Engineering Teacher. “The following Juneau County Manufacturing Businesses have financially donated to the New Lisbon School District’s pursuit of the Fab Lab Grant: Leer Inc-New Lisbon, Mill Haven Foods-New Lisbon, Walker Stainless-Wabash National-New Lisbon, Marquis Energy-Necedah, and Mitotec Precison-Necedah. It is amazing how many local businesses stepped up and financially supported the local school.”

WEDC’s Fab Labs Grant Program is designed to support hands-on learning in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) by assisting public school districts with equipment purchases such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers and plasma cutters for instructional and educational purposes.

Fab labs have the potential to benefit individual students, school districts, the surrounding community and Wisconsin’s economy as a whole. For more information, visit WEDC’s fab lab resource page or follow #WIFabLab on Twitter.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.