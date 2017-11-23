WEDC grants tax breaks to Kwik Trip for La Crosse expansion

Kwik Trip will get up to $21-million in state income tax incentives, in exchange for jobs it creates in an expansion in La Crosse. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced on Wednesday that Kwik Trip plans to add more than 300 jobs in the La Crosse area through 2022, in a total expansion costing $300-million. […]

Source: WRN.com

