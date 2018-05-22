Webster, Pamela Jo “Pam”, age 69 of Madison, formerly of Mauston

Pamela (Pam) Webster passed away on May 14, 2018 at the Villa at Middleton Village nursing home in Middleton, WI., after a long illness. She was born on October 3, 1948 in Dodgeville, WI to John and Evelyn Gibson of Darlington, WI.

Pam grew up in Darlington, and graduated from Darlington High School in 1966. She moved to Mauston, WI in 1968 and started a family with her husband (A. James Webster). She was a Mom, wife, and homemaker until she got the itch do start her own business in the early 1980’s. She realized the local telephone book, produced by the local phone company, could be a lot more than it was. So, she created “Scenic Wisconsin Directories” in 1981 and ran this business thru the rest of the decade. Pam relocated to Savannah, GA in 1990 (she really didn’t like the Wisconsin winters). After a couple of years in Savannah she got the impulse to start another business, this time in retail. She opened a souvenir/gift shop in the beautiful River District of downtown Savannah called “PJ’s Boutiques”. At the request of family, Pam moved back to Wisconsin in 2006. She still didn’t care for Wisconsin winters, but it was back home where she met and found the love of her life in Bob Fiala. Our family can’t thank Bob enough for all he’s done, and everything he meant to Pam.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn (Leech) Gibson and her brother John (Jack) Gibson. She is survived by her children; Alan (Bobbi) Webster of Reedsurg, WI. and Lori Webster-Dahl of Mauston, WI. Her sister Janice (John) Cartwright of Palos Verdes Estates, CA and her brother James (Diane) Gibson of Chandler, AZ; Grandson Kyle Dahl. And of course her dear partner and friend Bob Fiala. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to send a big thank you to the wonderful staff at the Villa in Middleton and Argace Hospice for their help during a very difficult time. They were, and are, nothing short of wonderful. Also, thanks to Foster Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison.

