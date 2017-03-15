Webinar to Focus on Proposed PRRS/PEDv Rule

The University of Wisconsin-Extension Swine Team, in conjunction with Wisconsin Pork Association, will be hosting a webinar to review details on a proposed rule that would establish herd testing requirements for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory

Syndrome and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus in Wisconsin.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com

