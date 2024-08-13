Webber, Patricia “Pat” J. Age 74 of Reedsburg

Patricia J. “Pat” Webber, age 74, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on December 1, 1949, in Mauston, WI, the daughter of Arnold and Miriam (O’Day) Babcock. Pat was a graduate of Mauston High School and attended Juneau County Teacher’s College.

On May 26, 1973, Pat was united in marriage to Roger W. Webber. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2005.

Pat was employed as a Teacher’s Aid for several years. She was also employed at Dumore Corporation and worked in retail sales in Wisconsin Dells for a time. She was a former member of the Mauston Moose Lodge. In her free time, Pat enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, pool and bowling. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, especially family camping trips and exploring while on vacation.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael Babcock.

Pat is survived by her children, Samantha Webber, Bryan (Darcy) Johnson, Steven (Dawn) Webber; grandchildren, Kyla, Cody, Jordan, Ryan and Eric; great grandson, Aaden; siblings, Rosemary (Ron) Bobeck, Jeanette (Dan) Boehm, Rod (Patti) Babcock, Tony (Colette) Babcock, Harold (Amy) Babcock, Gladys (John) Golden; sister-in-law, Shirley Babcock; several nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Pat will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2024 at Brewster’s Lanes.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







