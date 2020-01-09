Weather Watchers Warn Of Approaching Winter Storm

The National Weather Service is advising Wisconsin residents about an approaching winter storm bringing snow and possibly freezing rain to the state. The snow is expected to fall along a line from Madison to Green Bay. The southeastern corner of Wisconsin could be hit with rain and ice. Two rounds of winter weather are being predicted for Friday and Saturday. Most of Wisconsin can expect at least some snow this weekend.

Source: WRJC.com





