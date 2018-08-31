Weather Service confirms 16 tornadoes in Wisconsin

The number of confirmed tornadoes this week now stands at 16. The National Weather Service spent Thursday surveying the damage done in Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette and Sheboygan counties. Five of the 16 tornadoes confirmed by the government meteorologists were in Fond du Lac County, the most powerful an E-F-2 with winds of […]

Source: WRN.com

