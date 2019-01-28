Weather Cancellations

Monday 1-28

Juneau County Energy Assistance Program

Hatch Public Library Mauston

Varc INC Juneau County

Juneau County Senior meal sights and no home deliveries

All Western Tech Campuses are closed

Tuesday 1-29

new Lisbon community supper will be canceled this Tuesday due to dangerous weather conditions.

Wednesday 1-30

Mauston United Methodist church Wednesday night activities Canceled

Source: WRJC.com





