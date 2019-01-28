Weather Cancellations
Monday 1-28
Juneau County Energy Assistance Program
Hatch Public Library Mauston
Varc INC Juneau County
Juneau County Senior meal sights and no home deliveries
All Western Tech Campuses are closed
Tuesday 1-29
new Lisbon community supper will be canceled this Tuesday due to dangerous weather conditions.
Wednesday 1-30
Mauston United Methodist church Wednesday night activities Canceled
Source: WRJC.com
