‘Wear a freaking mask’ Evers urges as COVID-19 crisis continues

As the state continues to see climbing COVID-19 cases rates and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had a blunt message on Friday. “If we want to do this right, and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask. Simple as that.” Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm reported another […]

