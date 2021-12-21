'We know she is at peace': A month after they lost their grandma to COVID-19, these 3 Wausau teens' mother dies from the coronavirus
Wausau teens Adriana, Juliana and Isaac Jasso lost both their mother and their grandmother to COVID-19.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Almost 25% of jobs in Wisconsin's Department of Corrections are unfilled
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that about 1,100 jobs are open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with half staff.
-
A note to Green Bay Press-Gazette subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM
The Green Bay Press-Gazette will put out a combined weekend paper for the holidays on Thursday. The latest news is always available online.
-
Going to Green Bay for the Packers Dec. 25 game against the Browns? Expect some...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 7:58 PM
Restaurants will have shortened hours and many places may be understaffed. Just some of the things to be ready for attending the Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field.
-
Military sends doctors, nurses to help treat COVID patients at Green Bay's Bellin Hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 21, 2021 at 7:52 PM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had asked Biden for five FEMA teams, as hospital capacity has been stretched thin by short staff and surging COVID-19 cases.
-
'We know she is at peace': A month after they lost their grandma to COVID-19, these 3...
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM
Wausau teens Adriana, Juliana and Isaac Jasso lost both their mother and their grandmother to COVID-19.
-
'Absolutely a crisis situation': Staffing shortages in long-term care centers worsen...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM
As many as 600 hospital beds are in use by recovering COVID-19 patients who are unable to transition to under staffed long-term care centers.
-
Celebrating a Wisconsin legend: The lessons of Woodruff's Dr. Kate Pelham Newcomb carry on
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM
Mild mannered and soft spoken, Dr. Kate Pelham Newcomb became a Wisconsin legend and reality television star in the early 1950s.
-
Mauston Gas Station Employee charged with Theft from Gas Station He Works At
by WRJC WebMaster on December 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM
-
This blind UW professor wants to teach remotely due to COVID-19. A denial has led her to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM
Professor Elizabeth Bearden has spent a semester on medical leave after UW-Madison denied her request to teach remotely.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.