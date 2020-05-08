'We have to test more people': Wisconsin expands coronavirus testing for African American, Latino and tribal communities
Evers’ plan is an effort to combat the staggering racial and ethnic disparities Wisconsin and many other states are facing when it comes to COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
UW System leader calls for academic cuts, layoffs, online advances to survive in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2020 at 12:40 AM
UW System President Ray Cross said there was no "magic number" he was hoping to reach in terms of cuts or cost savings.
Packers unveil 2020 NFL Schedule
by Bill Scott on May 8, 2020 at 12:13 AM
The Green Bay Packers will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 with a noon kickoff against the NFC North Division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Packers will close the season with a January 3rd noon kick at Chicago and play five times in […]
Garbage is up, water and power use are down as COVID-19 effects extend into area utilities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 11:23 PM
Staying home is allowing people to do spring cleaning like never before. People are hauling trash out of the basement and garage in record numbers.
Wisconsin lost out on $25M in federal funding because GOP lawmakers waited to pass...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2020 at 11:17 PM
Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development says lawmakers' delays cost the state millions from feds to help pay for unemployment benefits.
State investigates 31 facilities in Brown County as COVID-19 cases exceed 1,700, with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM
An 86-year-old man from the Pulaski area was added to the county's death toll.
Man charged with attempted homicide after police say he cut woman's throat on Wittenberg...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 10:44 PM
Shawano County prosecutors charged Rudie with four felonies, including attempted homicide. He is in jail in lieu of a $125,000 cash bond.
Brown County coronavirus cases rise by nearly 100, to 1,635. Death total holds at 11
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM
Nearly 40% of coronavirus cases in Brown County have a meatpacking industry connection, but a health official says it's not a one-industry issue.
'No one is there to point it out': Experts say more child abuse is likely happening --...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM
Reports of child abuse dropped about 50% after Wisconsin schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean fewer kids are at risk.
