'We have to reimagine a new future': Wisconsin Native American tribes respond to COVID-19 challenges
Leaders of Wisconsin tribal nations say members are affected by a shortage of health care options and many are skeptical of government guidance.
Ashwaubenon barbershop forum features pleas, ideas to fix mistrust between Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM
A diverse crowd, including two police leaders, gathered at Starz Barber & Beauty to focus on local solutions in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Kimbrough talks about community outreach efforts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 1:11 PM
Chris Kimbrough, Starz Barber & Beauty owner, shares why he co-organized a community outreach meeting June 3 that drew more than 100 people to the Ashwaubenon barber shop to discuss ways to combat systemic racism and police brutality. […]
Sex trafficking in Wisconsin: Men accused of trafficking teen girl in 2019 face federal...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 4, 2020 at 12:49 PM
Five others were also charged with third-degree sexual assault and child enticement with exposure of intimate parts in relation to the case.
Brown County voters to see three primary races in August as election season ramps up
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 12:32 PM
The primary, scheduled for Aug. 11, will be the first election since Green Bay voters waited hours in line to vote in a pandemic.
Were absentee ballots without postmarks counted in the April election? The answer depends...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2020 at 12:19 PM
Municipal boards of canvassers decided whether to count ballots they received after April 7 with no postmark. Those decisions led to inconsistencies.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 12:14 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Dairy Processor Grant Recipients Named
on June 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Nearly a dozen Wisconsin dairy companies have been named recipients of Dairy Processor Grants.
County Deer Advisory Council Accepting Applications
on June 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply for County Deer Advisory Council seats.
