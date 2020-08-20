'We felt targeted': Vandals burned a Joe Biden sign and gay pride and American flags at a village of Waukesha home
The family says they were victims of a hate crime.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Baldwin says pause on controversial USPS actions not enough
by Bob Hague on August 20, 2020 at 6:42 PM
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has promised to pause service reductions and removal of mail sorting machines, until after the November election. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin argues that’s not enough. “I have heard hundreds and […]
-
Live tackling is a question mark for the Packers
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM
With the Green Bay Packers and every other NFL team not getting preseason games, it is assumed they’ll use some of their padded practice work on live tackling. Asked about how much live tackling the Packers expected to do, head coach Matt […]
-
Can crush: Wisconsin craft brewers weather spike in demand, rising costs, dwindling...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 20, 2020 at 4:15 PM
A short supply of aluminum cans has breweries scrambling as demand for canned beer rises amidst the coronavirus.
-
'We felt targeted': Vandals burned a Joe Biden sign and gay pride and American flags at a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2020 at 3:52 PM
The family says they were victims of a hate crime.
-
Pharmacists can give childhood shots
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM
Pharmacists can now give childhood vaccinations this fall, under a new federal directive. The head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the order Wednesday.
-
Wisconsin Election Deadlines
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission wants to make sure voters don't miss deadlines for voting in the 2020 Presidential Election. In a news release Thursday, the WEC said plans are in place for the election on Nov. 3, which will happen in the midst […]
-
DNR Seeks Input On Proposed ATV/UTV And Snowmobile Corridors
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM
A master plan variance to open additional ATV/UTV routes and trails and establish a permanent snowmobile trail within the Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area is now available for public comment.
-
La Crosse County receives $250,000 state grant to support construction of new gymnasiums
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:41 PM
La Crosse County is receiving a $250,000 state grant to help fund the second phase of a renovation project for a new Boys & Girls Club and community center in Holmen.
-
6th annual DiaperDash 5k run/walk virtual event September 26, 2020
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2020 at 3:40 PM
Pregnancy Helpline of Madison is Going the Distance to #EndDiaperNeed. This event consists of a virtual run/walk and an in-person community diaper drive and t-shirt pick-up. Join us at McKee Farms Park in Firtchburg to donate diapers and pick […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.