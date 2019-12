We Energies opens first small scale solar plant in New Berlin

We Energies is partnering with local schools and municipalities to help bring solar power projects online. The project is called Solar Now, and Spokesman Brendan Conway says the projects are using existing properties to host arrays. “We install solar panels on their properties, so often times roofs or other land they’re not using, we pay […]

Source: WRN.com





