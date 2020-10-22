'We don't need to come in': Top Republican says the governor has all he needs to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus activity widespread across Wisconsin as state passes 1,700 deaths from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM
In mid-September, 15 Wisconsin counties met the threshold for "very high" disease activity. On Thursday, 68 of 72 counties met the requirements.
UW-Madison to continue hybrid learning next spring, along with expanded COVID-19 testing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM
UW-Madison officials announced Wednesday that hybrid learning will continue this spring, along with a major expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity.
'We don't need to come in': Top Republican says the governor has all he needs to fight...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Sen. Alberta Darling said the governor has all the powers he needs to deal with COVID-19, even as she and other Republicans have gone to court to try to limit his abilities.
Donald Trump schedules Saturday night rally at Waukesha County Airport
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:13 PM
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stein's Aircraft Services, 2651 Aviation Drive, Waukesha.
'We wear because we care': Menominee award-winning performer's music video encourages...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Wade Fernandez produced a music video with a message, while the pandemic prevented in-person concerts.
Police, firefighters parade past Green Bay hospitals to thank staff during pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Green Bay police, firefighters parade past Green Bay hospitals to thank health care professionals and staff on Oct. 21, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospitalizations Increase in Juneau County from COVID19 According to Health Dept. Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2020 at 9:08 PM
TitletownTech is investing in Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence data company based...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 7:45 PM
Titletown Tech is investing in a start-up, Synthetaic, that aims to utilize data to improve artificial intelligence.
Wisconsin men charged with scamming $1 million out of COVID-19 relief program meant for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 7:34 PM
Indictment charges 5 men with getting nearly $1 million in emergency small business loans for phantom companies via a Green Bay financial institution.
