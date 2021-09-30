'We didn't have anything': Fort McCoy Afghans describe losing it all, starting over in America
Two refugees currently residing at Fort McCoy shared their accounts of fleeing Afghanistan and coming to the U.S.
-
Wisconsin attorney general candidate Ryan Owens questioned whether Republicans would turn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM
Three of the missing podcast episodes featuring attorney general candidate Ryan Owens have been made public.
-
Her ex-husband was accused of a murder-suicide. Her pressure prompted Oconto County to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 30, 2021 at 8:52 PM
Authorities concluded a Gillett man killed his estranged fiancee and himself in 2015. The man's ex-wife says evidence was never tested.
-
-
USS Freedom, the first of the Navy's Marinette-built littoral combat ships, heads to the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM
The Marinette-built ship's decommissioning ceremony is scheduled for Thursday morning in San Diego.
-
Bice: Multimillionaire U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson paid a mere $2,105 in state income taxes in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2021 at 7:27 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's staff won't say how he made $174,000 in salary, plus much more in personal income, and still paid only $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017.
-
Cancer research breakthrough: Here are the answers to six key questions about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM
New studies in the journal Science explore cancer's complex machinery and find that it offers a multitude of possible targets for treatment.
-
A nearly decade-long research project yields a breakthrough in understanding cancer and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM
The research reveals for the first time how hundreds of different interactions between proteins can lead to cancer.
-
Governor Evers Calling A Probe Into Last November’s Election “A 700-Thousand- Dollar...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM
-
Mauston/New Lisbon Airport Planning A $3 Million Dollar Project
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2021 at 5:11 PM
