'We are all in this together: Verso layoffs, COVID-19 pandemic drive need for mobile food pantries
Mobile food pantries have been assisting people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and Verso layoffs in Wisconsin Rapids. Here’s how you can help.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Mother, sisters of Alvin Cole arrested at protest in Wauwatosa; mother hospitalized
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Wauwatosa police arrested Alvin Cole's mother, Tracy, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana, about two hours after a curfew took effect.
Mauston Volleyball Sweeps Westfield to Win 8th Straight Game
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2020 at 2:57 AM
Stock the Shelves: Feeding America food drop-offs in Green Bay serve more than 500...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 2:48 AM
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the USDA to give families boxes of food with a mobile drive-thru food pantry system.
Here's where you can get a COVID-19 test in greater Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2020 at 1:56 AM
Here's all your questions answered about getting a COVID-19 test in greater Green Bay.
Residents shocked band of men trained in Cambria for governor kidnapping plot
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 9, 2020 at 1:33 AM
The small village of Cambria was abuzz Thursday at news that a group of men planned to try Michigan's governor for treason here.
Attorneys: Extraditing teen would 'turn him over to mob'
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 9, 2020 at 12:58 AM
Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse are trying to prevent the teen accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha from standing trial in the deaths in Wisconsin
Wisconsin exceeds 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 800 hospitalizations for first time...
by Bob Hague on October 8, 2020 at 11:36 PM
Wisconsin topped 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time on Thursday. The state Department of Health Services reported 3,132 new positive tests. One hundred ten more hospitalizations bring the number of […]
Gov. Evers pardons nine more people, totaling 74 in his time in office
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM
He's now pardoned 74 people since taking office in 2019. His predecessor, Scott Walker, never issued any pardons during his eight years in office.
In reversal, court says Wisconsin absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM
A divided appeals court Thursday reinstated a Wisconsin law requiring absentee ballots to be counted only if they are returned by Election Day.
