WDVA effort to make Valentine’s Day brighter for Wisconsin veterans

You can help make Valentine’s Day brighter for Wisconsin veterans. For a second year, individuals and groups are asked to send Valentine’s to the veteran homes at Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. “Last year, there was an unbelievable outpouring of care from people from as far as Alaska and every corner of Wisconsin,” said […] Source: WRN.com







