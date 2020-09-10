WCHA Women to delay start of 2020-21 season

The Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will delay the start of its 2020-21 season. The move comes following approval by the Women’s League Board of Directors. The league is working to develop protocols to allow its teams to return and look forward to announcing a start date as soon as it is […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.