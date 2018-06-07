WBA Foundation cancels primary debates

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association will not host debates for Wisconsin’s primary election for governor and U.S. Senate. Thursday’s cancellation announcement followed criticism over handling of the Democratic debate for governor, in which only four of 10 candidates were slated to participate. The WBA said it will instead focus on general election debates. WBA Foundation to […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.