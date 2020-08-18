Waushara County Sheriff's Office looks for man who did $50,000 in damage to church
Someone broke into Waushara Community Church in Marion, did $50,000 in damage and took undetermined amount of money, according to Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force worry about funding, effect of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2020 at 10:40 PM
Supporters and organizers of the recently created Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force held a Zoom meeting Monday.
Michelle Obama's impassioned speech ends a virtual DNC in which Milwaukee fades to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Democrats refashioned the event into a television and live-streaming event that brought together moderates, liberals and disaffected Republicans.
Chicago removes Wisconsin from emergency travel order list
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM
The city of Chicago has removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from […]
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Prosecutor says child-murder trial should stay in Manitowoc...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 18, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Timothy Hauschultz's lawyer claims news coverage of the killing of a 7-year-old boy has made it impossible to get a fair trial from a local jury.
State Dem chair says virtual DNC is proving intimate and emotional
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 9:18 PM
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler says last night’s Democratic National Convention demonstrated the emotional power the virtual experience can bring to viewers. “It’s almost like they’re speaking to only that […]
57 inmates at Green Bay Correctional Institution test positive for coronavirus, prompting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said the source of the outbreak is unknown.
Tommy Thompson seeks 3.5% UW System budget increase to expand Bucky's Tuition Promise,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM
The UW System head is asking for a $95.7 million budget increase, in part to expand free tuition for Wisconsin families who make less than $60,000.
Johnson schedules USPS hearing as DeJoy announces suspension of cost-cutting moves
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM
Senator Ron Johnson wants to hear from the postmaster general. The U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by the Wisconsin Republican, will hold a hearing Friday to discuss the United States Postal […]
Packers season ticket holders who opt in have good chance for seats, if Lambeau opens for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2020 at 7:59 PM
An estimated 7,600 season ticket holders said they want to attend home games. No fans will be allowed at Lambeau until at least Nov. 1.
