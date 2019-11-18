Waushara County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Woman … Again

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old inmate walked away while she was on work release and hasn’t been seen since Monday. Just two weeks ago Emily Faber was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for a charge of failing to report to jail. Faber has been convicted of theft by false representation and she was originally sentenced to six months after pleading no contest. Now, she faces 18 months – if and when she is found.

Source: WRJC.com





