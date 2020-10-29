Waushara County DA, appointed in April, gone since June and on ballot Tuesday
The District Attorney for Waushara County ghosted the job just two months after Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to the $100,000 post.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
State Supreme Court passes on taking misprinted ballots case
by Bob Hague on October 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to take a case that would have provided elections officials in two Fox Valley counties with guidance, on how to deal with misprinted ballots. That could mean delays in knowing who win’s the presidential […]
Brown County coronavirus: Record 7 deaths pushes county over the 100 mark for the pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Brown joins Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door as northeastern Wisconsin counties continuing to report high COVID-19 numbers.
Green Bay City Hall to offer drive-through voting on Saturday, final day of early voting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM
Saturday marks the last day of early voting in Green Bay before Tuesday's election.
Here's what happens to your absentee ballot after you send it in and before it's counted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2020 at 10:34 PM
No matter which office your ballot ends up at, however, one thing stays the same: Per Wisconsin law, nobody can count the ballots until Election Day.
Three more added to Wisconsin football COVID-19 list
by Bill Scott on October 29, 2020 at 10:29 PM
The Wisconsin football program has confirmed more positive PCR tests for COVID-19. The Wisconsin Athletic Department released the additional numbers Thursday afternoon. One positive result was received late Wednesday, while two others were […]
DNA match leads to arrest of Racine man in Green Bay's oldest cold case, the 1986...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Lisa Holstead, 22, of Green Bay went missing in August 1986 after an argument with boyfriend. Her body was found in a northwest-side marsh.
Top GOP official says cyber attackers stole $2.3 million from Republican Party of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Chairman Andrew Hitt said the party discovered the attack Oct. 22 and by Friday realized $2.3 million was taken.
Despite 16 News COVID19 Cases Active Cases Down in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM
