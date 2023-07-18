Wausau West graduate Jackson Yang tells stories by blending Hmong craftwork with contemporary art
When he was teenager, Jackson Yang turned his back on Hmong culture. He embraced it anew while studying design at UW-Stout.
Oneida man who spent nearly 18 years in prison sues Milwaukee for wrongful conviction
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Attorneys for Danny Wilber filed a lawsuit alleging that members of the Milwaukee Police Department fabricated evidence against him in a 2004 homicide.
Oconto County teens charged after fight involving bat, knife in fast-food restaurant...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM
Two Oconto County teenagers are charged after authorities say they attacked a former coworker with a baseball bat and a knife.
GOP lawmakers introduce bill to add watermarks to absentee ballots. Clerks say it would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 11:58 PM
The measure would require mailed absentee ballots to "contain a watermark that identifies the ballot as an official absentee ballot."
Police say Green Bay man shot, killed a man after an argument Friday, on city's east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 10:32 PM
Officers said they learned of the shooting after being notified about 7:15 p.m. Friday that a gunshot wound victim was at a Green Bay hospital.
Ron Johnson pockets $400,000 from donors for old campaign loans despite saying he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM
In May 2022, the Supreme Court ruled federal candidate can use an unlimited amount of cash raised after an election to repay previous campaign loans.
Oneida Nation re-elects Chairman Tehassi Hill, Vice Chair Brandon Yellowbird-Stevens
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM
Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill won his re-election Saturday against challenger Gina Powless-Buenrostro.
Drug homicide charge against Green Bay teen will stay in adult court, judge rules
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Maylia Sotelo, of Green Bay, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for delivering drugs, as party to a crime, in January, when she was 15 years old.
See photos from The Cannery grand opening
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM
Customers tried food from six vendors at the grand opening of The Cannery on Wednesday.
