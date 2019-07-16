Wausau police search for missing sex offender

Wausau Police are looking for a missing sex offender. Police Captain Ben Graham says 30-year-old James Begay cut off his ankle monitor on Monday and fled from authorities. This is not the first time he’s slipped away from police monitoring. He previously cut off an ankle monitor in 2010 and assaulted a woman in Wausau […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.