Wausau man shot May 15 has died; charges for amended to intentional homicide
Police say they’ve asked Marathon County prosecutors to amend charges filed against Michael Turner, 45, of Wausau.
Jakel, Dale Ernest Age 90 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday 6/2
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM
Plea Hearing Set Later This Month For Driver Who Hit Pedestrian While Looking AT Phone
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM
Public Hearing on GOP Bill Banning So-Called ‘Vaccine Passports’
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:13 PM
Tails and Tales: Summer Library Program
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:12 PM
WISCONSIN EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PRESS RELEASE: FEMA Awards $1 Million to Village of La...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM
Electricity transformed rural America nearly a century ago. Now, millions of people on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM
The true scope of the broadband access problem is unknown because federal data is widely known to underestimate coverage gaps.
Friday is National Cheese Day! Here are four Wisconsin ways to celebrate.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM
Wisconsin cheesemakers produce more than 3 million pounds of cheese a year. You're welcome America.
Have you seen ticks this summer? Here's what you should know about Lyme, Anaplasmosis,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Ticks are just about everywhere in Wisconsin this time of year, and it's important to keep an eye out for them. Depending on the species, they can carry pathogens that cause Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis and other serious […]
