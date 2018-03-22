Wausau man sentenced to a year in jail in drug raid near schools
WAUSAU (WAOW) – A man accused in a raid where police seized 19 guns and a stash of drugs in a home near three Wausau schools reached a plea deal Thursday and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to online Marathon County court records.
Source: WAOW.com
