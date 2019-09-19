Wausau Man Facing Charges for Sexual Contact with Lyndon Station Juvenile

A Wausau man is facing charges after having alleged sexual contact with a Lyndon Station juvenile. In November of 2018 a Washburn county detective contacted a Juneau County detective about 26 year old Thomas Foland, who had contact with a Juneau County juvenile. Juneau County authorities interviewed the victim who said she was sexually assaulted six times by Foland. Authorities also had emails sent from Foland to the juvenile where he discussed their relationship and sent a pornographic photo to the victim. Authorities also located an article of clothing from the victim containing seamen from Foland. Foland said he barely knew the girl. He knew her mother and mother’s boyfriend and had stayed at their Lyndon Station residence for a while. He then said the girl had a fantasy about him and he played along with her. He gave multiple excused as to why his seamen had ended up on the victims clothing. Foland faces two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault as well as a charge of Child Enticement.

Source: WRJC.com





